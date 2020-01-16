Sudan: Director of Transportation Company Criticizes Daily Deposit System

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Director of the Transportation Company, Mohamed Dia El-Din has criticized the daily deposit system by the bus drivers, describing it as a flawed system. Dia El-Din explained, at the SUNA Regulor Forum on transportation problem in Khartoum State Thursday, that the bus drivers have been supplying a steady deposit even if the revenue is twice the value of the deposit, pointing to the impact of the continuous high price of spare parts on the financial position of the company, revealing that the company is responsible for the periodic and daily maintenance of buses, while the driver committed only to his daily constant deposit.

