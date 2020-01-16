Sudan: SUNA Forum Hosts Ministry of Trade and Free Markets Thursday

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Forum is due to host at 12:00 noon Thursday, the Minister of Trade and Industry Madani Abbas Madani and the Director of the Sudanese Free Zones and Markets to talk about the launch of the Khartoum International Exhibition in its 37th session, which is scheduled to begin next Monday with the participation of 25 countries and more than 600 local and international companies The invitation is extended to all local and international media organs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Trade
Business
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.