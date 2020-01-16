Sudan: SUNA Forum Hosts Ministry of Trade and Free Markets Thursday

Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Forum is due to host at 12:00 noon Thursday, the Minister of Trade and Industry Madani Abbas Madani and the Director of the Sudanese Free Zones and Markets to talk about the launch of the Khartoum International Exhibition in its 37th session, which is scheduled to begin next Monday with the participation of 25 countries and more than 600 local and international companies The invitation is extended to all local and international media organs.
