Sudan: Sovereign Council and Commission for Peace Receive Recommendations of East Sudan Forum

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, and Chairman of the Commission for Peace, Prof. Suleiman Al-Debello, Wednesday received at the Friendship Hall the recommendation of the Consultative Forum for Uniting Visions of the People of South Sudan, in presence of the Sovereign Council's members, Ayesha Musa and Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir.

Meanwhile, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Maj. Gen. Jabir, affirmed in his intervention at the conclusion of the forum the state keenness to press ahead in its efforts to realize peace.

He stressed that the Revolution was erupted to change the visions and concepts on the national issues, asserting that the government will take into account the recommendations of the forum.

The forum has supported, through its recommendations, the agreement of Kassala and Gedarif States on continuation of the negotiations in Juba.

The forum recommended including the recommendations of the forum among the track of the East Agenda in the negotiations in Juba.

