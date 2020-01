Al- Dhein — A military delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff Gen. Khalid Abdeen Al-Shami arrived in Al-Dhein, capital of East Darfur State on Wednesday where the delegation was received by Wali of East Darfur State , Maj. Gen. Al-Muzamil Abubakar Mohamed Haj.

During the visit, the delegation toured all military units and security organs in the State where the delegation was reassured of security situations in the State.