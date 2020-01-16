Sudan: We Reject Terrorizing People and Disturbance of Security - Al Merghani

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Head of Organizational Sector in Democratic Unionist Party AL Hassan AL Merghani said the party rejected terrorizing people and disturbance of their security.

AL Merghani demanded refrain from acts that set the country into anarchy and instability calling for conserving life of people.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of conserving social security, the success of the transitional period and speeding- up democratic transformation to achieve the Sudanese people aspiration.

AL Meghani pointed out that Sudan Armed Forces and other regular forces are capable to control the situation and maintain the security throughout the country.

