Sudan: Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation Meet President Trump

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — In the context of their participation in the talks on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which are sponsored by the US Secretary of the Treasury, the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, and the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Yasser Abbas, met with US President, Donald Trump, at his office in the White House, in the presence of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation of the Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Ethiopia and the President of the World Bank.

During the meeting, the US Secretary of the Treasury briefed President Trump on the progress of the talks which deal with the details of filling and operating the dam.

He appreciated the great positive role that the Sudanese delegation continued to play during all the sessions hosted by Washington, and expressed praised of the performance of the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Yasser Abbas.

Meanwhile, President Trump urged the three parties to expedite completion of a comprehensive agreement on the Renaissance Dam, saying that he would later give a directive to organize a ceremony for the agreement's signing in Washington.

He referred to the possibility of providing technical assistance to the three countries if they reached an agreement.

The talks on Renaissance Dam are expected to be concluded today (Wednesday) and the three delegations will return to Washington within a period to be determined to engage in a session of talks that would be the last to complete the comprehensive agreement.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.