Sudan: Prof. Sayida Awad - 30,000 Jobs Are Provided By Animal Resources Sector

Madani — The Professor at the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences at the University of Gezira Sayida Awad has affirmed, in her working paper she presented at a symposium on the Current Situation and Future Visions of Animal Production, that investment in the animal resources sector provides direct job opportunities for about 30,000 individuals from veterinary, agricultural, engineers, technicians and trained labor besides its economic aspect as a source of income for many poor and limited income families through anti-poverty programs as well as the productive families and graduate. Prof. Sayida revealed that Sudan was one of the richest Arab and African countries with animal resources, in which the numbers of food animals such as cows, sheep, goats and camels are estimated at more than 134 million heads, according to statistics and information of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries in the year 2005, but it pointed to the relatively small contribution of this sector to Sudanese gross domestic product (GDP) despite its huge numbers. The paper touched on the considerable contribution of the poultry sector in the national economy through absorption of the country's human and agricultural resources, revealing that its investments are estimated at about 500 million dollars, referring to the determinants and threats of investment in the poultry industry in Sudan, including the absence of a special law regulating the poultry industry, classification of investors, discrimination of the type of investment and tax and customs exemption for a period of five years, in addition to that the laws are vague without specific details regarding the allocation of responsibilities, punishment of violators and the absence of an effective mechanism to monitor the performance of companies and small producers. For his part, the Development Consultant Mohamed Hassan pointed out, during his review of the current situation and future visions of animal production, to a number of reasons for the weak role of animal resources in the effective contribution to the development and food security, including the absence of government supportive policies and the weak nutritional culture of the consumer. He pointed out that the reasons also include the control of the mediators over the entire production chain, the absence and weakness of the entities and groups of producers, the lack of food alternatives and the lack of quality of raw milk produced, in addition to the absence of knowledge and technology in the assembly and manufacture of dairy and the basics and nutrition alternatives, modern breeding systems and the distance of production areas from the places of manufacturing and marketing. It worth mentioning that the Symposium was organized by a group of animal production specialists in the state of Gezira, one of the Sudanese Professionals Association Thursday in Madani with the participation of A group of experts, academics and the concerned parties.

