Sudan: Transport Company Discloses Plan On Operating System's Change

Khartoum — The Public Transport Company Limited has revealed its plan to change the operating system of the company's vehicles and to return the ticket and lines system and monitoring by setting tariffs for each line, explaining that the plan devoted space to transfer students via Abouni system and the disabled for free. The Director of the Public Transport Company Ltd. Mohamed Dia El-Din added, in SUNA Regular Forum Thursday, that treatments are taking place to control the private sector by returning to the system of lines, tickets and the book calculating the number of trips, revealing the exclusion of the Intelligence Services from overseeing fuel through the appointment of 900 youth of the community committees, pointing out that addressing the transportation crisis requires coordination among various parties, calling for engineering of cities and traffic. He pointed to the formation of an executive committee and another sub-committee that set up treatments for the private sector, revealing an emergency plan, importing of vehicles and developing a proposal for work and study timetables as it begins for students from 7 am to 1:30 pm and for employees and workers from 8 or 9 am until 4 pm, proposing importation of 1000 buses commensurate with the Sudanese environment and climate to unify the supervision and increase the ability to repair and maintenance, attributing the main cause of the traffic crisis to traffic jams, which compels bus owners to withdraw from the crowded streets and puts them in front of two options to either get out of the traffic or increase the tariff. He revealed that the number of current vehicles in the company was 772 vehicles, the ready of which is 223 and 549 vehicles are out of service.