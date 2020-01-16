Sudan: Federal Minister of Education - 3 Million Children Are Out of School

Medani — Federal Minister of Education Professor Mohamed Al Amni Ahmed said in his address on Wednesday morning before stakeholders' forum on education issues in central states held in Medani, the Capital of Gezira state that 3000000 children are out of basic school across the country.

The minister counted the challenges facing the educational process that ranged from the bad curriculum up the low financial and professional status of the teacher.

Meanwhile the minister called participants to forum Stakeholders Councils in the field of education at locality status up to national level councils in order to contribute in sustainable educational process.

The forum was held under slogan "for sake of sustainable educational process.

On this point Gezira State Caretaker Wali Maj (Gen) Ahmed Hanaan Ahmed stressed commitment of his state of achieving free education and absorbing all school aged children into the schools. The Wali assured to implement the federal ministry of education policy on educational process.