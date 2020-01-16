South Africa: Train Coach Destroyed By Fire in Cape Town

A train coach was destroyed by a fire in Retreat in Cape Town on Wednesday night.

According to Metrorail, one of the motor coaches of a train stabled overnight in the Retreat yard was destroyed. The fire was reported shortly before 22:00 and brought under control soon after. No injuries have been reported.

Regional manager Richard Walker was on site and commended the City of Cape Town Fire Services and Metrorail response teams for their quick and efficient response.

"We have been working closely with the fire brigade to assist them in limiting fire damage and this collaboration has paid off. They have done a sterling job despite the strong wind."

Walker said Metrorail rolling stock teams worked through the night to ensure that the train set was ready for service on Thursday morning.

An incident investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

The cost estimate of the damage will be confirmed once PRASA's loss adjusters have assessed the carriage, Metrorail said.

Source: News24