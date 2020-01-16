South Africa: Elders Plead That Tshwane Council Decisions Be Made in the Best Interest of Residents

16 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Former Tshwane mayor Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa has appealed to all political parties in the Tshwane council to ensure that the outcomes of the special meeting on Thursday will be in the best interest of the residents.

Mkhatshwa along with struggle veterans Tlou Cholo, Jerry Thibedi and Prince George Mahlangu, who are all Tshwane residents, held a briefing on Wednesday to express their concern over "deteriorating governance and leadership" in the capital city.

According to the elders, because there was no outright winner in the 2016 local government elections, a coalition government was formed which affected the municipality in a negative manner.

"Having observed the situation in other municipalities affected by coalition partnerships and voting arrangements, we as elders in Tshwane came together and decided to take immediate action," Mkhatshwa said.

"The objective intent is an inclusive and constructive process of dialogue that would bring about lasting solutions to the governance and leadership problems."

Mkhatshwa said they will be handing over a memorandum to the Tshwane council on Thursday, calling for stability and the normalisation of governance and leadership.

"Today's [yesterday's] press briefing is therefore an urgent appeal to all political parties and leaders represented in council to ensure that the outcome of tomorrow's [today's] engagement in council leads to good governance and is in the best interest of the people."

The elders' memorandum entails a list of concerns. "At the top of the list is corruption within the city administration and across the political divide," Mkhatshwa explained.

"The desire to loot public resources seems to be the main reason for political infighting among leaders and officials."

The elders have called for the acceleration of investigations into corruption and say decisions and actions should be taken immediately to normalise the situation.

The stalwarts have also called for the immediate provision of basic services, including fixing the water crisis, fixing the sewage and drainage systems, fixing street and traffic lights, cutting grass, maintaining and securing public buildings, working with the security cluster to stop the hijacking of construction projects and the illegal occupation of land, maintaining roads, collecting waste and safeguarding the environment.

"We can no longer sit and wait. We will definitely take action to protect our hard-earned constitutional democracy and our capital city. We are non-partisan, we account to the Constitution of the republic."

A special council meeting has been called for Thursday, where a number of motions of no confidence are on the agenda.

The ANC and EFF have tabled motions against the mayor, speaker, acting speaker and the chair of chairs.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.