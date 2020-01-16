Sudan: Government and SPLM-N Continue Negotiation

Juba — Delegations of the transitional Government led by Member of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Shams-Al-Dine Kabbashi and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) chaired by Malik Aggar continued negotiation over the Framework Agreement on track of the two areas.

Member of the Mediation Dhio Mattok, said in press statements in Juba Wednesday that discussion between the two sides characterized by huge responsibility and progressing well in order to solve issues pertinent to Blue Nile area.

He affirmed non-existence big difference between the two delegations.

Mattok said the discussion centered on issues of resources, power structures , rights, lands and national projects in the area.