Sudan: Government and SPLM-N Continue Negotiation

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Delegations of the transitional Government led by Member of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Shams-Al-Dine Kabbashi and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) chaired by Malik Aggar continued negotiation over the Framework Agreement on track of the two areas.

Member of the Mediation Dhio Mattok, said in press statements in Juba Wednesday that discussion between the two sides characterized by huge responsibility and progressing well in order to solve issues pertinent to Blue Nile area.

He affirmed non-existence big difference between the two delegations.

Mattok said the discussion centered on issues of resources, power structures , rights, lands and national projects in the area.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.