Sudan: Mediation - Government Delegation Requested Time to Study Proposal On Power Structures for Darfur

Juba — The Mediation has given the government delegation time to respond to Darfur track proposal on participation of Darfurians in institutions of the transitional authority , national institutions and civil service.

Member of the Mediation Dhio Mattok said in press statements after Wedanesday sitting on Darfur Track that the government delegation requested time to study the file and respond to it within 72 hours.

He pointed out that the parties have extorted great efforts on discussing the power structures.