Sudan: Red Sea University Forms Committee for Dismantling June 30 Regime

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Vice-Chancellor of the Red Sea University, Prof. Hassan Bashir, has issued an administrative decision forming a technical committee for dismantling the regime of June 30, 1989 and ending the empowerment in the university.

The decision stipulated the tasks and powers of the committee which include recommending ending service of anyone who obtained his job in the university through the empowerment policy that had been adopted by the June 30, 1989 regime or abuse of power.

The committee shall also recommend criteria that guarantees justice in the process of promotion of the employees, the decree stated.

The decision also gave the committee the right to call any person to present information for the purpose of implementation of Dismantling of the June 30, 1989 Regime Act, 2019.

