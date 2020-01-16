Sudan: Ministry of Energy - Stability of Situations At Oil Production Areas

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Energy and Mining Adil Ali Ibrahim has unveiled stability of situations at oilfields following restoration of Hudaida and Sufian oilfields at Al-Fula and Balila by the Armed Forces from personnel of the Intelligence Service's operation body through negotiation with the armed group.

The Minister said in a statement to SUNA that armed group of GIS' Operation Department stormed oilfields of Sufian and Hudaida and occupied the area mid-yesterday (Tuesday), forced engineers to cut the electricity supply and evacuated engineers and employees from the area , stressing existence of high coordination with other mutineers in Obied and Khartoum.

He elaborated that the troops stationed at the area dealt with wisdom and contained the situation as they engaged in negotiation with the armed group till the small hours of today(Wednesday ) and accordingly they evacuated from the area and handed them over to Khartoum.

