Ghana: Frimps Analytics Trains 65 Persons in Big Data Analytics

15 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Frimps Analytics, an IT company specialising in big data analytics, has trained 65 students and professionals in a maiden Big Data Analytics free seminar.

They were trained in the use of big data for analysis and decision making. Participants were from the security, health, and financial services, the oil and gas industry, and students from the University of Ghana and the Ghana Technology University College.

Mr Eugene Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer of Frimps Analytics, told the Ghana News Agency that data was a critical tool of information gathering for decision making and development planning.

"Big Data Analysis is an area that needs to be looked at as a critical area of development in the country," he said.

He said there was low commitment to effective data analysis in Ghana, adding, "This is the reason the seminar was organised to train professionals to organise data effectively for development planning."

Big Data Analytics is the process of collecting, organising and analysing large data sets for informed decision making. The participants were awarded with certificates of participation.

