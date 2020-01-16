Ghana: 34 Perish in Gory Accident ... 2 Buses Involved, 54 Sustain Injuries

Cape Coast — Thirty four people had been confirmed dead when the two buses on which they were travelling collided head-on at Dompoase, near Komenda in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem municipality of the Central Region on Monday.

One of buses with registration number GR 5704-18, was travelling from Takoradi towards Cape Coast with the other, a Hyundai bus with registration number, GN 3780-10 from Cape Coast towards Takoradi.

Out of the number, 29 died on the spot, while five died while receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Additionally, 54 of the passengers on board the two vehicles who sustained various degrees of injuries were receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

It took personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service about seven hours to carry out rescue operation of individuals trapped in the impact as well as the dead from the accident scene.

The Municipal Police Commander, Supt. Samuel Entsuah-Annan, who confirmed the death toll to the Ghanaian Times, explained that the police was carrying out investigations into the cause of the accident.

However, he indicated that, preliminary investigations showed wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver from the Accra-Cape Coast point of the road towards Takoradi.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Fred Nyankah , told journalists that some of the injured had been treated and discharged.

The Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Fire Service, ADO 1 Abdul Wasiu, told the Ghanaian Times that, the office received a distress call around 12:25 am yesterday about the accident, and personnel proceeded to carry out rescue operation as well as clear the road for free flow of traffic.

He explained that, the personnel had to cut through the metals in order to remove those trapped.

ADO Wasiu said that it was difficult to separate the metal at the initial stage due to the severe nature of the accident.

He further said that, there was a halt of vehicular traffic on that stretch of the road, but personnel managed to clear the road around 6:30am.