Ghana: 34 Perish in Gory Accident ... 2 Buses Involved, 54 Sustain Injuries

15 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — Thirty four people had been confirmed dead when the two buses on which they were travelling collided head-on at Dompoase, near Komenda in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem municipality of the Central Region on Monday.

One of buses with registration number GR 5704-18, was travelling from Takoradi towards Cape Coast with the other, a Hyundai bus with registration number, GN 3780-10 from Cape Coast towards Takoradi.

Out of the number, 29 died on the spot, while five died while receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Additionally, 54 of the passengers on board the two vehicles who sustained various degrees of injuries were receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

It took personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service about seven hours to carry out rescue operation of individuals trapped in the impact as well as the dead from the accident scene.

The Municipal Police Commander, Supt. Samuel Entsuah-Annan, who confirmed the death toll to the Ghanaian Times, explained that the police was carrying out investigations into the cause of the accident.

However, he indicated that, preliminary investigations showed wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver from the Accra-Cape Coast point of the road towards Takoradi.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Fred Nyankah , told journalists that some of the injured had been treated and discharged.

The Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Fire Service, ADO 1 Abdul Wasiu, told the Ghanaian Times that, the office received a distress call around 12:25 am yesterday about the accident, and personnel proceeded to carry out rescue operation as well as clear the road for free flow of traffic.

He explained that, the personnel had to cut through the metals in order to remove those trapped.

ADO Wasiu said that it was difficult to separate the metal at the initial stage due to the severe nature of the accident.

He further said that, there was a halt of vehicular traffic on that stretch of the road, but personnel managed to clear the road around 6:30am.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.