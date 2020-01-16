Liberia: CEMENCO Dedicates U.S.$14 Million Project Today

Liberia's only cement factory, CEMENCO Corporation dedicates a major project today, 16 January valued at US$14 million."Cemenco is pleased to announce to the general public that it will commission its state of the art production facility today January 16, 2020. This new production facility will increase Cemenco's production capacity enabling the company to meet 100% market demand," a press release issued in Monrovia reads.

The release further notes that with support from its parent company, Heidelberg Cement Group, the second-largest group worldwide in building materials, the dream was realized.

The project is to provide a Roller Press to increase production by 30 percent, which amounts to 700,000 tons per year and the latest generation of silo with a capacity of 2,000 tons, equipped with a bulk cement loading point, to deliver cement in tanker trucks.

It also include a shrink wrap palletizer, coupled with a second bagging machine, to secure storage during the rainy seasons, and an Eco Hoppers allowing unloading at the port without any atmospheric pollution or risk of contamination with food vessels.

Cemenco has positioned itself as an industry leader in technological and industrial dimensions. Within the Heidelberg Cement Group, Cemenco Liberia has invested the most in innovation on the African continent in 2019.

Cemenco is proudly the only manufacturing company in Liberia that is certified with the ISO 9001: 2015 - (Quality Management Systems) and in the process of certification for ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001: 2015, representing Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment.

With the commissioning of the new production facility today, Cemenco is cementing its commitment to consistently produce and supply the Liberian Market with quality cement at affordable prices. Press Release