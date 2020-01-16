Gambia: Fatima SSS Commemorate School Press Day

Fatima Senior Secondary School's (FSSS) Press Club on Friday January 10th 2020 commemorated the School's Press Day held at the School grounds in Bwiam in the Foni Kansala District of the West Coast Region.

The Principal of the School said his administration will continue to provide different extra-curriculum activities to students in order to provide them with a lifetime carrier.

"A press club is an organisation for journalists and other professionals engaged in the production and dissemination of news. The press generally has to do with the gathering, evaluation and distribution of factual news of interest to the people," he said; that Fatima Senior Secondary School's (FSSS) Press Club writes news about the activities within and beyond the School.

"Fatima Senior Secondary School's (FSSS) Press Club has established a culture of excellence in students. They strive to produce the best they can and in so doing, improve their academic acumen," he said; that the need for information through the establishment of a press club in the School is for student's to function and determine their course through communication.

"There is no modern society that can dispense without the press especially newspapers and television. Newspapers help spread information especially to areas where there are no radios and it gives the most reliable news to people," the Principal said.

Muhammed Kandeh, President of the Gambia College Press Club said journalism is one of the most important fields of practice that needs consideration; that the goal of a journalist is to educate, inform and provide awareness to the public regarding trending news items and their latest updates for the benefit of society.

"Ethics in Journalism comes with the responsibility of relaying information to the public. One of the main reasons is to prevent conflicting interests between the public and Government," he said; that among the ethics of journalism, a journalist should be independent and impartial in disseminating information.

The Gambia College Press Club signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on partnership with FSSS Press Club and to assist them in upgrading their Press Club amongst others.

Fatima Senior Secondary School's (FSSS) Press Club was established by the administration of the School to train students and enhance their writing skills and interest in Journalism. The event brought together students from different Schools within the region.