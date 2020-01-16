Gambia: Fatima SSS Commemorate School Press Day

15 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Fatima Senior Secondary School's (FSSS) Press Club on Friday January 10th 2020 commemorated the School's Press Day held at the School grounds in Bwiam in the Foni Kansala District of the West Coast Region.

The Principal of the School said his administration will continue to provide different extra-curriculum activities to students in order to provide them with a lifetime carrier.

"A press club is an organisation for journalists and other professionals engaged in the production and dissemination of news. The press generally has to do with the gathering, evaluation and distribution of factual news of interest to the people," he said; that Fatima Senior Secondary School's (FSSS) Press Club writes news about the activities within and beyond the School.

"Fatima Senior Secondary School's (FSSS) Press Club has established a culture of excellence in students. They strive to produce the best they can and in so doing, improve their academic acumen," he said; that the need for information through the establishment of a press club in the School is for student's to function and determine their course through communication.

"There is no modern society that can dispense without the press especially newspapers and television. Newspapers help spread information especially to areas where there are no radios and it gives the most reliable news to people," the Principal said.

Muhammed Kandeh, President of the Gambia College Press Club said journalism is one of the most important fields of practice that needs consideration; that the goal of a journalist is to educate, inform and provide awareness to the public regarding trending news items and their latest updates for the benefit of society.

"Ethics in Journalism comes with the responsibility of relaying information to the public. One of the main reasons is to prevent conflicting interests between the public and Government," he said; that among the ethics of journalism, a journalist should be independent and impartial in disseminating information.

The Gambia College Press Club signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on partnership with FSSS Press Club and to assist them in upgrading their Press Club amongst others.

Fatima Senior Secondary School's (FSSS) Press Club was established by the administration of the School to train students and enhance their writing skills and interest in Journalism. The event brought together students from different Schools within the region.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Education
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.