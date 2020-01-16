Gambia: Foreign Minister Tangara Receives Chinese Ambassador

Gambia's Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Monday January 13th 2020 received the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Ma Jianchun, in his office.

A statement from the Ministry indicates that the meeting is part of their frequent consultations on the continuous support by the PRC to the Gambian nation particularly their recent support in completing the construction of the 50-million-dollar state-of-the-art International Conference Centre, equivalent to over D2 billion. The International Conference Centre which was recently inaugurated by President Adama Barrow on the 11th of January 2020, was also renamed "Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre", the country's First President.

The Minister used the opportunity to inform Ambassador Ma that the Gambia is happy and proud of its cooperation with the PRC; that the Gambia will invariably stand beside the PRC and with a strong commitment to the One-China policy. Minister Tangara further thanked Ambassador Ma for the support given to the Gambia in fulfilling the goals set by the Government of President Adama Barrow.

For his part, the Ambassador of the PRC Ma Jianchun reminded the Minister that this year marks twenty years since the establishment of the Forum on China/Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Ambassador Ma assured Dr. Tangara of his country's unflinching support towards the realization of objectives set at the FOCAC cooperation summit and expressed his country's delight in the renaming of the International Conference Centre after Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara; that the legacy of the former President should be well kept.