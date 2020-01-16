Liberia: CEMENCO Dedicates U.S.$14 Million State-of-the-Art Production Facility Today

Cemenco-Liberia has announced commissioning of its state-of-the-art production facility today January 16, 2020.

According to the release, this new production facility will increase Cemenco's production capacity, enabling the company to meet its 100 percent market demand.

Authorities said with support provided by its parent company, Heidelberg Cement Group, the second-largest group worldwide in building materials, "we were able to complete this project valued at US$14 million Dollars."

The production facility will be commissioned today to boost the Roller Press to increase cement production by 30%, which amounts to 700,000 tons per year.

Others are "the latest generation of silo with a capacity of 2,000 tons, equipped with a bulk cement loading point to deliver our cement in tanker trucks and a shrink wrap palletizer, coupled with a second bagging machine, to secure storage during the rainy seasons," the release said.

The facility will also boost "four Eco Hoppers allowing unloading at the port without any atmospheric pollution or risk of contamination with food vessels."

The release indicated that Cemenco has positioned itself as an industry leader in technological and industrial dimensions. "Within the Heidelberg Cement Group, Cemenco Liberia has invested the most in innovation on the African continent in 2019."

Cemenco is proudly the only manufacturing company in Liberia that is certified with the ISO 9001: 2015 - (Quality Management Systems), and in the process of certification for ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015, representing Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment.

The commissioning of the new production facility today indicates Cemenco's commitment to consistently producing and supplying the Liberian Market with quality cement at affordable prices.