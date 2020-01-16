Liberia: Chamber of Commerce Goes to Election

16 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

-- Declares several vacant seats

The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), by its Constitution and By-Laws, is expected to have its ELECTIONS this year to bring on board new corps of officers.

The LCC's election, which will be held at its next business meeting on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, declared sixteen (16) positions to be filled, starting with the President and two (2) Vice-Presidents, and a Treasurer.

Other Positions include Members of the Executive Council who represent Businesses and Institutions in the Private Sector.

The statement, signed and issued on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, by the LCC acting president, Charles E. Collins, Sr., noted that the Executive Council normally works closely with the Government of Liberia to determine issues of vital concern for the growth and development of the economy.

"Its members usually develop and pursue implementation of workable policies and strategies needed to guarantee employment opportunities in the economy for the benefit of not only the Liberian government, but also its people and investors in the private sector," the statement said.

The current LCC Treasurer, according to the LCC statement has been serving as acting president of the Chamber for several months now, and will therefore not run for the position of President of the Chamber.

That Position, the statement said, is completely vacant for any interested member of LCC.

"We, therefore, encourage all of you, our hardworking, dedicated, and energetic members of the Chamber, to please make up your minds to run for the various positions of the Chamber in order to help continue its Advocacy Role of being the "Voice of Businesses in the Private Sector," the statement said.

"We want each of you to seriously think about it and to immediately start preparing yourselves for ELECTION next Month. You may call the numbers listed herein below for more information," the statement concluded.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.