Liberia: Chamber of Commerce Goes to Election

-- Declares several vacant seats

The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), by its Constitution and By-Laws, is expected to have its ELECTIONS this year to bring on board new corps of officers.

The LCC's election, which will be held at its next business meeting on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, declared sixteen (16) positions to be filled, starting with the President and two (2) Vice-Presidents, and a Treasurer.

Other Positions include Members of the Executive Council who represent Businesses and Institutions in the Private Sector.

The statement, signed and issued on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, by the LCC acting president, Charles E. Collins, Sr., noted that the Executive Council normally works closely with the Government of Liberia to determine issues of vital concern for the growth and development of the economy.

"Its members usually develop and pursue implementation of workable policies and strategies needed to guarantee employment opportunities in the economy for the benefit of not only the Liberian government, but also its people and investors in the private sector," the statement said.

The current LCC Treasurer, according to the LCC statement has been serving as acting president of the Chamber for several months now, and will therefore not run for the position of President of the Chamber.

That Position, the statement said, is completely vacant for any interested member of LCC.

"We, therefore, encourage all of you, our hardworking, dedicated, and energetic members of the Chamber, to please make up your minds to run for the various positions of the Chamber in order to help continue its Advocacy Role of being the "Voice of Businesses in the Private Sector," the statement said.

"We want each of you to seriously think about it and to immediately start preparing yourselves for ELECTION next Month. You may call the numbers listed herein below for more information," the statement concluded.