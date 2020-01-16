Liberia: 'Many Constitutional Issues Require Statutes or Regulations'

16 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By J. Burgess Carter

-- Pro Tempore Chie highlights six

The President Pro Tempore of the Senate has highlighted many issues in the Constitution, which he asserts require statutes or regulations/rules, in some instances, for clarification and simplicity.

The Grand Kru County Senator, addressing his colleagues during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature on Monday, January 13, named some of the issues, such as the freedom of peaceful assembly as it relates to rights to demonstrate, protest, petition the government... and concomitant freedom of movement of other citizens.

Also, the Pro-temp noted that the elections and tenures of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President Pro Tempore of the Senate and other officers require statutes or regulations; printing of currency which he intimated has become very political; the code of conduct; tenure in the Executive Branch of government; and the right of the Legislature to adjust key dates indicated in the Constitution, among others.

During the 3rd Session, the Pro-temp assured the completion of some very important instruments, such as the letter from President George Weah seeking the advice of the Senate on the implementation of the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which he said the leadership of the Senate has been working on over their months of recess. According to him, the completion of the review of the Standing Rules of the Liberian Senate is also expected to be completed.

Senator Chie has meanwhile challenged his colleagues to exercise their oversight responsibilities over the other two branches of the government meticulously and diligently.

"It is not enough to complain on the Senate floor or over the radio or metamorphose the plenary into a working committee; frustration sometimes drives me to turn plenary into committee of the whole. I ask you to monitor the agencies and institutions, have public hearings in committee rooms and write reports with recommendations to plenary," the Pro-temp said.

With respect to the October 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, our reporter has observed that the seats of five of nine members of the Statutory Committees, who head the Leadership of the Senate, are being contested.

The Statutory Committees include Foreign Relations, chaired by Maryland County Senator H. Dan Morais; Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, chair on Rules, Order & Administration; Senator Thomas G. Grupee of Nimba County, chairman of the committee on Defense, Intelligence, Security & Veteran Affairs. The Nimba Senator was absent from the sittings of the 2nd Session for most parts last year, due to reported ill health.

Also up for grabs are seats of the Statutory Committees on Gender, Health, and Social Welfare, chaired by Grand Kru County Senator, Dr Peter Sonpon Coleman; and Gbarpolu County Senator and Pro Tempore emeritus, Armah Zolu Jallah, who chairs the committee on Public Works & Rural Development.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.