Liberia: Minister Fahngon Denies Facebook Comment Attributed to Him About Killing Henry Costa

Monrovia — Deputy Information Minister Eugene Fahngon has termed a social media comment attributed to him that the government wants to kill Henry Costa, a staunch critic of the government, as a misrepresentation of his person.

During a live Facebook stream by a person identified only as Classic Dee (not his real name), a comment by a name Eugene L. Fahngon was among the many comments posted during the live video. The comment stated: "Henry Costa will soon die."

But speaking on Wednesday, January 15, in his office, the Deputy Information Minister denied making any threats against Mr. Costa or wishing for death upon him.

"At no time would I stand that low to wish death upon any Liberian. Again, at no point in time would wish death nor have I said that Costa will soon die," Deputy Minister Fahngon said.

In May of last year, there was a presidential mandate ordering all officials of government to refrain from making public comments on policy issues of national concern on both conventional and social media without first seeking authorization from the appropriate authorities.

Despite the warning, many government officials are often observed using social media to respond to a critic of the government and at the same time posting uncorroborated accounts and information.

But the Deputy Information boss after displaying several profile pages bearing his name on Facebook argued that the profile page that commented on Classic Dee live video does not belong to him.

Deputy Minister Fahngon added that the fake page bearing his name on the social media is the work of the Council of Patriots, also headed by Mr. Costa.

"They want to have a reason to tell the world why Costa should not be here or to say that the government is threatening him," Fahngon asserted.

"When everybody felt that Costa should have been arrested; he was not arrested. Costa arrived in this country to gallantry and pageantry and when they thought that he was going to be arrested he was not arrested," he said.

Also, President George Manneh Weah's office has dismissed allegations and insinuations by the leader of the Council of Patriots; Mr. Henry Costa the administration is threatening his life.

In a statement late Wednesday evening, the President's office said the Weah administration respects the sanctity of human life and the fundamental rights of people and would always do everything to protect all citizens and foreigners within its borders without discrimination.

The President's office said over the last 24 months, it has always demonstrated extreme tolerance by providing security for dissenting and agitating citizens and will continue to do so within the confines of the laws in the coming years.

"While the Government of Liberia has no means to regulate public opinions, particularly those placed on social media pages, it would like to encourage citizens to desist from making inflammatory statements that have the potential to undermine the security of the state and endanger the lives of the people," The Executive Mansion statement said.

The denial from President Weah's office comes as FrontPageAfrica has been informed that President Maada Bio has just ordered Mr. Costa's release from custody, denying a request from the Liberia Immigration Services to have Mr. Costa returned to Liberia.