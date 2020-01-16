Liberia: CEMENCO Receives Production Capacity Boost

Monrovia — The Liberia Cement Corporation (CEMENCO) is expected to today Thursday, January 16 commission "state of the art production facility".

This new production facility will increase Cemenco's production capacity enabling the company to meet 100% market demand.

According to a statement issued by the company, with support provided by its parent company Heidelberg Cement Group, the second-largest group worldwide in building materials, they were able to complete the project valued at US$14 million.

The production facility that we will be commissioned Thursday, January 16, boasts of a roller press to increase production by 30%, which is 700,000 tons per year. The latest generation of silo with a capacity of 2,000 tons, equipped with a bulk cement loading point, to deliver their cement in tanker trucks.

The facility will also contain a shrink wrap palletizer, coupled with a second bagging machine, to secure storage during the rainy seasons. 4 Eco Hoppers allowing unloading at the port without any atmospheric pollution or risk of contamination with food vessels.

"Cemenco has positioned itself as an industry leader in technological and industrial dimensions. Within the Heidelberg Cement Group, Cemenco Liberia has invested the most in innovation on the African continent in 2019.

"Cemenco is proudly the only manufacturing company in Liberia that is certified with the ISO 9001: 2015 - (Quality Management Systems) and in the process of certification for ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001: 2015, representing Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment."

With the commissioning of the new production facility today, Cemenco is cementing its commitment to consistently produce and supply the Liberian market with quality cement at affordable prices.

Since 2013, CEMENCO has invested additional US$36 million to upgrade its production capacity with the purchase and installation of new state-of- the-art machineries that include mill, packing machine, roller press, silos, palletizer, eco hoppers and trucks.

CEMENCO purchased of the ECO Hoppers is the company's commitment to be ecologically friendly in compliance with policies of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The company's statement further stated that their action is a manifestation that it takes corporate social responsibility very seriously with the awarding of scholarships and establishment of block making academy as a means of helping Liberians make meaningful contributions to the reconstruction process of their country.