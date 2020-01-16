Somalia: Somali Police Killed Armed Man in Mogadishu

Somali police shot dead an armed man in Mogadishu, the country's capital amid increased security measures to avert attacks from Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, Al-Shabaab.

The shooting took place at a busy nation in Shibis district on Wednesday evening, according to the eyewitnesses who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone from the scene.

The slain man was wearing a mali military uniform and armed with Ak-47 rifle assault. He has been gunned down while riding on a Tuk-Tuk or Bajaj by the security forces.

Some reports suggest that the man was a member of Somali armed forces.

The killing comes amid tightened security in Mogadishu following a series of attacks and assassinations by Al-Shabaab in the past few months.