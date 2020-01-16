Somalia: Somali Police Killed Armed Man in Mogadishu

16 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali police shot dead an armed man in Mogadishu, the country's capital amid increased security measures to avert attacks from Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, Al-Shabaab.

The shooting took place at a busy nation in Shibis district on Wednesday evening, according to the eyewitnesses who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone from the scene.

The slain man was wearing a mali military uniform and armed with Ak-47 rifle assault. He has been gunned down while riding on a Tuk-Tuk or Bajaj by the security forces.

Some reports suggest that the man was a member of Somali armed forces.

The killing comes amid tightened security in Mogadishu following a series of attacks and assassinations by Al-Shabaab in the past few months.

