Somalia: Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets With Top UN Official

16 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's minister of foreign affairs Ahmed Isse Awad has held a meeting with the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Adam Abdelmoula in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The two officials have discussed enhanced cooperation and effective institutional support. We value the commitment of the United Nations to Somalia.

The UN mission in Somalia [UNSOM] has been on the ground for years to support the country in the state-building process and restore peace and stability after decades of war.

Somalia is expected to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in 2020-2021 despite numerous challenges, including security as Al-Shabaab continues to wage deadly attacks.

