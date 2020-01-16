Ghana: UW Police Prepares for Election 2020

16 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — The Upper West Regional Police Command is beefing up security in the region as the nation gets ready for general election, on December 7.

According to the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCOP) Francis Aboagye Nyarkoh, there was the need to ensure peace and security before, during and after the election.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, DCOP Nyarkoh said the Command had zoned the region into nine, and assigned patrol teams to each of the zones with motorcycle and vehicles to assist them carry out their work.

"We have also intensified patrols, especially in the evening with senior officers, including myself, assigned to do regular monitoring of the patrol personnel at post," DCOP Nyarkoh added.

He said: "We reckon that this is a critical year, it is an election year, and so it is necessary to subdue criminals and their activities before the nation is ushered into the intensive campaign season".

DCOP Nyarko said the police would arrest people who would use unregistered motorcycle after 10pm.

The Police Commander appealed to Members of Parliament and municipal/district chief executives in the region to support the police with motorcycle as was initiated by the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, in his constituency, Lawra.

He appealed to parents and caregivers to take care of their wards and children, to prevent them from engaging in crime.

"We still record minors who are used in crime by adults, they teach them how to use weapon and how to break into people's home. However, if parents fail to train their children and they are caught in crime, we will put them into bolster homes for rehabilitation," DCOP Nyarkoh cautioned.

He appealed to the military and other security agencies to assist the police to ensure peace and security.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

