Senegal: Akon Gets the Green Light to Build His Own City in Senegal

15 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Celebrated pop star Akon on Monday said that he had finalized the agreement to build his own city in Senegal.

The rapper said that when Akon City becomes a reality, he will also have his own Crypto-currency called AKoin.

LOCATION

The singer signed the agreement with Senegal's state-owned tourism company SAPCO to build a complex in the seaside village of Mbodiene, about 75 miles south of the capital Dakar.

In an Instagram post of a photo from the deal-finalizing moment, Akon told fans he was looking forward to hosting them in the future.

Akon, who is of Senegalese decent, originally announced plans for the futuristic "crypto city" in 2018, saying that the city would be built on a 2,000-acre land gifted to him by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The official website for the city said at the time that it would be a five-minute drive from the West African state's new international airport.

AKON CITY

Akon has on several occasions explained his goals for the city.

"It's a 10-year building block so we're doing it in stages. We started construction in March and stage two is going to be 2025," he told Nick Cannon back in December.

And while appearing in the Power 106 chat, Akon criticized billionaires who haven't put their money toward similar efforts.

"If you can have a billion dollars sitting in the bank, while you have all these people suffering, it's crazy to me. It's like a waste of a billion dollars," he said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

