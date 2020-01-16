Kenya: Gor Mahia Youngster Joins New Club U.S.

Highly-rated Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno has joined US third tier side Union Omaha.

The American club took to Twitter to announce the capture of the defensive midfielder who joined K'Ogalo from Sony Sugar mid last year.

Meet @Toby92799914! Tobias was one of the youngest starters in @TheOfficialKPL this season and is a member of the @Football_Kenya U-23 national team. Stay tuned for more on #UnionOmahaSigningDay pic.twitter.com/peyNxNrDfW

- Union Omaha🦉 (@Union_Omaha) January 14, 2020

Tobias has expressed his joy on the move by replying to the club, saying he's eager to get started.

I felt very excited seeing this post. I would love to thank Union Omaha freternity for the big step they've made in my signing. Big thanks and Can't wait to join you guys for a great season ❤️

- Toby (@Toby92799914) January 14, 2020

Gor Mahia will however not gain even a single cent from the move as Otieno is technically a free player having not been paid for over two months.

His contract too had a clear exit clause.

Gor Mahia is struggling to keep its best players due to the financial crisis after the exit of gaming firm SportPesa who were the club's sponsor.