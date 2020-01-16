Kenya: Gor Mahia Youngster Joins New Club U.S.

15 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Highly-rated Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno has joined US third tier side Union Omaha.

The American club took to Twitter to announce the capture of the defensive midfielder who joined K'Ogalo from Sony Sugar mid last year.

Meet @Toby92799914! Tobias was one of the youngest starters in @TheOfficialKPL this season and is a member of the @Football_Kenya U-23 national team. Stay tuned for more on #UnionOmahaSigningDay pic.twitter.com/peyNxNrDfW

- Union Omaha🦉 (@Union_Omaha) January 14, 2020

Tobias has expressed his joy on the move by replying to the club, saying he's eager to get started.

I felt very excited seeing this post. I would love to thank Union Omaha freternity for the big step they've made in my signing. Big thanks and Can't wait to join you guys for a great season ❤️

- Toby (@Toby92799914) January 14, 2020

Gor Mahia will however not gain even a single cent from the move as Otieno is technically a free player having not been paid for over two months.

His contract too had a clear exit clause.

Gor Mahia is struggling to keep its best players due to the financial crisis after the exit of gaming firm SportPesa who were the club's sponsor.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
External Relations
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.