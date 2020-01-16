Ghana: Pres Akufo-Addo Mourns Dompoase Road Accident Victims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is mourning the death of some 34 persons, including a baby under a year old, who perished in a car crash at Dompoase, near Komenda, on the Accra-Takoradi road, in the Central Region.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, President Akufo-Addo said: "My sympathies and condolences go to all the families and loved ones of the deceased in the horrific accident on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway, which occurred earlier today. May their souls Rest in Peace. I also wish the injured, a speedy recovery."

The accident occurred around 12 a.m. on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 when a Hyundai bus with registration number GN 3780 - 10 collided with a Man Diesel bus with registration number GR 5704 - 18.

Out of the number, 29 died on the spot while five died while receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Additionally, 54 of the passengers on board the two vehicles who sustained various degrees of injuries were receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

It took personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service about seven hours to carry out rescue operation of individuals trapped in the impact as well as the dead from the accident scene.

The Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality Police Commander, Supt. Samuel Enstuah-Annan, who confirmed the death toll to the Ghanaian Times, explained that the police was carrying out investigations into the cause of the accident.

However, he indicated that, preliminary investigations showed wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver from the Accra-Cape Coast point of the road towards Takoradi.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Fred Nyankah, told journalists that some of the injured had been treated and discharged.

The Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Fire Service, ADO 1 Abdul Wasiu, told the Ghanaian Times that, the office received a distress call around 12:25am on Tuesday about the accident, and personnel proceeded to carry out rescue operation as well as clear the road for free flow of traffic.