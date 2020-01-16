Ghana: Second National X-Country Feb 22

16 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The second edition of the national cross country event is slated for February 22 at Ajumaku in the Central Region.

The annual event which was revived after a 10-year break by the National Sports Authority (NSA) is expected to attract 160 athletes from all the 16 regions of the country.

Each region would produce five male and female participants each for the event.

The defending female with male champions from the Upper East and Central regions and other participants are expected to arrive at Ajumaku on the January 20 to undergo formalities before the competition day.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.