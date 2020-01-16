Ghana: Second National X-Country Feb 22

The second edition of the national cross country event is slated for February 22 at Ajumaku in the Central Region.

The annual event which was revived after a 10-year break by the National Sports Authority (NSA) is expected to attract 160 athletes from all the 16 regions of the country.

Each region would produce five male and female participants each for the event.

The defending female with male champions from the Upper East and Central regions and other participants are expected to arrive at Ajumaku on the January 20 to undergo formalities before the competition day.