Ghana: NLA, Private Sectors Operators Poised to Operate VAG Lotto This Year

16 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) and the private sector operators (PSOs) have resolved their misunderstandings to ensure smooth operations of the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) lotto this year.

NLA and the five PSOs in the country have been in disagreement over the right to operate the VAG lotto, among other issues.

But the two institutions have agreed to work together to operate the VAG, a statement from the NLA said.

The NLA has, as a result, restored the PSOs who previously held licenses issued by VAG under new terms and conditions with effect from January 1.

Under the new terms of contracts with the PSOs, the private operators would migrate from paper-writing to an I.T platform for effective monitoring and regulation, the statement said.

"The NLA, in place of its advertised Banker-to-Banker Lotto operation under Act 722, for which fees were paid, has offered qualified PSO the opportunity to participate in the 5/90 Fixed Odds Game, under the full regulation and supervision of the NLA, in accordance with Section 2(4), to ensure increased private sector lotto revenue to the State".

"The Parties shall execute two separate contracts covering the qualified PSOs operation of the VAG Lotto under Act 844 , and qualified PSO participation in NLA 5/90 Fixed Odds Game in accordance with Section 2(4) of Act 722," it said.

The statement said the parties had planned a nationwide sensitization campaign in January 2020 to educate the lotto stakeholders and the general public on the Lotto Laws of Ghana, duties and responsibilities in modern lotto operations; and targeted training for sales agents and writers.

The sensitisation, it said, would also help explain the government's efforts in resolving this 30 year impasse on Private Sector Participation in Lotto, which had created upheavals for all governments since 1992.

"To ensure smooth implementation of the roadmap towards the successful adherence to the signed contracts, the Joint Technical Committee has put in place Joint Dispute Resolution Mechanisms, to forestall unilateral breaches, unfavourable media publicity or adverse actions that may create national security concerns".

"NLA shall provide a detailed compliance manual to guide the effective regulation of Private Sector participation in Lotto," it said.

