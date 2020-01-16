Ghana: Citi TV Makes Debut On DStv Today

This is the latest move by the Accra-based TV station to increase its viewership and acquire a larger audience share.

The MultiChoice-operated DSTV platform broadcasts in 50 sub-Saharan countries, including Cape Verde and Madagascar and will give Citi TV a significantly wider reach.

New viewers of Citi TV can expect to benefit from insightful news and current affairs programming as well as lifestyle, arts & culture and youth-oriented content.

When the move onto DSTV was first announced in December 2019, the Managing Director of the station, Samuel Attah-Mensah, said the station is "poised to create more engaging programmes in the coming year as it prepares itself for the election 2020 coverage."

Citi TV will also be on MultiChoice's GOtv on channel 182.

Before this, Citi TV had been largely available on the Free to Air Digital Platform and the Multi TV Satellite bouquet, reaching all 16 regions of Ghana.

In addition to these strides being made by Citi TV, its sister station, Citi FM, will also be on the DStv channel 882 and GOtv channel 195.

Citi TV started airing officially on June 1, 2018 and became the fastest-growing TV channel in Ghana in the last year according to GeoPoll ratings.

Over the relatively short period of its operation, Citi TV has made significant inroads with its compelling programmes, promotions and campaigns, making it a preferred local channel in all 16 regions of Ghana.

Citi TV offers some engaging programmes that have already caught the attention of the viewing public such as the flagship morning show Breakfast Daily, the news packages - 20/20 and Citi Newsroom; Point of View, hosted by Bernard Koku Avle (Host of the Citi Breakfast Show); Face to Face, hosted by Godfred Akoto Boafo; Sister Sister hosted by Jessica Opare Saforo and other exciting programmes.