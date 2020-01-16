Ghana: Elmina Sharks Devour Inter Allies

16 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Visiting Elmina Sharks grabbed their first win of the season with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Inter Allies yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium. An early goal from Benjamin Tweneboah in the 11th minute handed the Sharks a rare lead playing away from home.

The host grabbed the equaliser in the 45th minute through talisman Victorian Adebayor after he beautifully connected home from an in-swinger. However two quick second half goals in the 64th and 66th minutes from Benjamin Bernard Boateng and Raphael Ocloo put Sharks at the top again.

Inter Allies responded again through Armah Samuel's goal which was not enough to deny the visitors their first win. Despite the two goals in the first half, the display from both sides looked uninspiring and drab as both teams struggled to create decent goal scoring opportunities.

