Ghana: Medeama Break Kotoko ... As Hearts Survive Wafa Scare

Medeama SC pulled another giant-killing feat in the four-week old Ghana Premier League when they posted a 1-0 victory over Kumasi Asante Kotoko yesterday in Tarkwa.

Prince Opoku Agyeman scored the only goal of the high-tempered game preceded by a few skirmishes over the choice of rout to the park.

Coming on the back of a throbbing defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, the Porcupine Warriors found the task of swallowing a back-to-back pill a very difficult one.

The goal came from the spot under three minutes following a tackle in the Kotoko goal area by defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu which was adjudged to be a foul by the referee who pointed to the spot.

Agyeman poked the ball home with ease, sending goalkeeper Felix Annan the wrong way.

Having defeated Hearts of Oak in their week two encounter with the first goal coming under four minutes, it revived memories of that match with the home fans hoping to see another huge win.

But they faced a totally different opposition in Kotoko who fought hard to search for an equaliser and avoid a second defeat in the row after losing to Berekum Chelsea at the weekend.

Kotoko's effort was, however, thwarted by a second half expulsion of left-back Imoro Ibrahim for a reckless challenge on Daniel Egyin.

Kotoko's bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak, however, survived the WAFA scare when they drew goalless with the Academy lads at Sogakope.

It was a game that brings bad memories to the Phobians after a few bad results against WAFA at their Sogakope artificial turf which sought to give them some advantage over visiting teams.

But it appeared Sunday's win over Dwarfs which ended a two-week losing streak provided the needed tonic for yesterday's game that saw the visitors staying resolute in the face of the WAFA raids.