Ghana: UCC Leads Gusa Games Medal Table

Defending champions of the ongoing Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) games, University of Cape Coast (UCC) have made a giant step toward retaining the title.

With the last provisional results for tennis, goalball and athletics (track events), UCC led with 25 points, having won nine gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals.

They were followed by University of Education, Winneba (UEW) who recorded 18 medals comprising of eight gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

In the third position was University for Development Studies (UDS), who came out with 17 medals including six gold, four silver and seven bronze.

University of Ghana (UG) followed closely with 15 medals after claiming three gold, six silver and six bronze.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) and University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) have won a bronze medal each while other universities including Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) continue to battle for their first medal.

So far the UG have hosted a very fair and incident free event except Tuesday's incident when students chased a referee for decisions in a football match between the UG men and University for Development Studies which they thought did not go in their favour.

But security calmed the situation and the games moved on smoothly as it started last week.

Organisers have expressed commitment to the safety and security of athletes and officials and urged students to desist from such acts.

The games continue today with basketball, handball, netball, hockey and football heading towards the grand finale.