Ghana: Hearts, Kotoko Make Late Signings

Accra Hearts of Oak has signed former Liberty Professionals midfielder, Frederick Ansah Botchway. The Phobians have had a slow start of the Ghana Premier League, losing the first two matches.

But the experienced midfielder would be a huge boost for the team as they hope to revive their fortunes in the championship. Meanwhile, archrivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko have also entered into the market in a bid to turn around their fortunes.

Kotoko signed striker William Opoku Mensah on a one-year contract as they hope to solve their goal scoring problems. The 24-year-old former Karela United player hoped to become an integral part of the team as they aim at winning the Premier League trophy under Maxwell Konadu.