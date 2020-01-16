Ghana: Hearts, Kotoko Make Late Signings

16 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Hearts of Oak has signed former Liberty Professionals midfielder, Frederick Ansah Botchway. The Phobians have had a slow start of the Ghana Premier League, losing the first two matches.

But the experienced midfielder would be a huge boost for the team as they hope to revive their fortunes in the championship. Meanwhile, archrivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko have also entered into the market in a bid to turn around their fortunes.

Kotoko signed striker William Opoku Mensah on a one-year contract as they hope to solve their goal scoring problems. The 24-year-old former Karela United player hoped to become an integral part of the team as they aim at winning the Premier League trophy under Maxwell Konadu.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.