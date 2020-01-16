Ghana: Akonnor Confirmed As Stars Coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed former Ghana international, Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor as Head Coach of the senior national male football team, the Black Stars.

He will be assisted by David Duncan as Assistant Coach.

A statement from the FA also named Najawu Issah-Goalkeepers Coach; Dr Christ Adomoako -Team Doctor; Henry Martey -Welfare Officer; S. K. Ankomah -Masseur; George Nii Anum Amasa -Masseur as other members of the technical team.

The rest are Daniel Yankey and Suleman Zampa-Equipment Officers.

In another development, the GFA has also constituted the Management Committee of the Black Stars.

The team will be chaired Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako and will be supported by Akwasi Agyemang, the Vice Chairman.

The other members are Jones Alhassan Abu, Sammy Kuffuor and Fred Pappoe, a former Vice President of the association.