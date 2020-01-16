Ghana: Oly Host Karela Today

16 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Great Olympics will engage Karela United today at the Accra Sports Stadium in their match day four encounter of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

It will be another hunting expedition for the Wonder Club who are yet to earn a point in the competition; losing their first three matches.

No wonder Olympics have declared it 'Operation 3 points' but Karela with four points would be hard nuts for the 'Dade' boys to crack.

However, Oly would hope to overcome their challenges upfront by creating chances to score and maintain a high level of concentration to avoid what befell them against Aduana Stars.

