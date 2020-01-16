South Africa: 11-Year-Old KZN Girl Critical After Being Hit By Car

16 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

An 11-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was knocked over while crossing Stanley Copley Drive in Sydenham, Durban, just after 14:15 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on the scene to find the severely injured child in the roadway.

"Immediately, advanced life support paramedics were called to assist.

"Due to the severity of the child's multiple injuries the patient was placed on a manual ventilator on the scene before being rushed to the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital where a trauma team was awaiting the paramedics' arrival. The child was then handed over to the specialist doctors."

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were investigating.

He told News24 that the driver of a VW Golf 5, who allegedly knocked the girl over, remained on the scene after the incident.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

