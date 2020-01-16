South Africa: Eskom Unlikely to Load Shed Today

16 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has indicated that it is unlikely to implement load shedding today, with the system improving.

"The system is looking better today as units that were on unplanned outages due to coal handling problems caused by flooding started pumping power into the grid although not yet at full capacity," Eskom said in a statement on Thursday.

The power utility, however, said the overall system remains constrained.

"We do not anticipate load shedding today. In addition, our emergency resources are adequate in case we need to utilise them to supplement capacity," said Eskom.

Eskom said unplanned outages or breakdowns were also showing a positive trend being at 11 673MW as at 6am.

"As previously indicated, our aim is to keep unplanned outages below 9 500MW. Our summer maintenance plan continues unabated with two big units at Hendrina and Lethabo going on scheduled maintenance today. We have planned accordingly to ensure that their absence does not destabilise the system," Eskom said.

The power utility said it was monitoring the system closely and will continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice.

"A concerted collective effort to reduce demand can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding. And as such, we strongly urge customers to assist by helping to reduce the demand by using electricity sparingly," Eskom said.

Eskom urged consumers to set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC, switch off geysers over peak periods and use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Energy
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.