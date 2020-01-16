South Africa: Five Gunned Down in Separate Shootings in 24 Hours in Durban

Five people, including a baby, have been shot and killed in 24 hours in separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said on Thursday that two men were shot dead in their vehicle in the vicinity of Umbilo and Sarnia roads.

"Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene," he said.

He said three lanes were closed near South Way Mall.

"I would advise motorists to avoid this area at all costs.

In another incident in Eddie Hagan Drive in Inchanga on Wednesday, three people including a baby, a 15-year-old pupil and a 37-year-old taxi driver were killed in a minibus taxi.

"[The occupants] of a silver vehicle opened fire towards the taxi, fatally wounding the driver and injuring four passengers. The injured passengers, aged between 4 months and 40, were taken to hospital for medical attention. The motive for the shooting is still unknown," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

In a third incident, police are investigating the attempted murder of a 30-year-old woman who was found lying in the middle of the M7, towards Pinetown, on Wednesday.

"She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and abdomen. She was taken to hospital for medical attention. According to a motorist on the scene, the female victim was allegedly shot inside an unknown vehicle and dumped in the middle of the road. The suspect then fled the scene," Mbele said.

Source: News24