Tunisia: Four Thousand Economic Operators Expected in Tunis to Attend Fita 2020

16 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Four thousand economic operators from 20 sub-Saharan countries as well as representatives of about fifty international institutions are expected in Tunis on February 4-5, to participate in the 3rd International Conference on Financing Investment & Trade in Africa (FITA2020).

Organised at the initiative of the Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC), the conference aims to create an environment conducive to trade and a proximity framework for productive dialogue between decision-makers and key players in the public and private sectors, planning 2 thousand networking meetings.

To this end, it will bring together international investors, representatives of international financial institutions as well as heads of investment promotion institutions.

According to the TABC, it is an opportunity to continue to make the voice of the private sector heard on the themes of financial support in Africa, the major structuring themes for African economies, and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Emphasis will also be laid on the business environment, sector-based development strategies, local transformation and industrialisation as well as on ways to improve competitiveness.

"FITA 2020 will also be the flagship event to connect Tunisian enterprises with pan-African and international donors to get funding and speed up their growth on the Continent," TABC considered.

In addition, the event will help identify new business opportunities with future and current partners and learn how to orient business strategy according to current economic trends.

Several themes will be addressed during the two days of the conference, notably "the role of insurance in the development of inter-African trade," "the impact of the digital transition on the African economy," "ECOWAS-COMESA: Exchanges with Tunisia and experience feedback" and "Economic integration and the role of the (AfCFTA)."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
North Africa
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.