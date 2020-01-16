Tunisia: Four Thousand Economic Operators Expected in Tunis to Attend Fita 2020

Tunis — Four thousand economic operators from 20 sub-Saharan countries as well as representatives of about fifty international institutions are expected in Tunis on February 4-5, to participate in the 3rd International Conference on Financing Investment & Trade in Africa (FITA2020).

Organised at the initiative of the Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC), the conference aims to create an environment conducive to trade and a proximity framework for productive dialogue between decision-makers and key players in the public and private sectors, planning 2 thousand networking meetings.

To this end, it will bring together international investors, representatives of international financial institutions as well as heads of investment promotion institutions.

According to the TABC, it is an opportunity to continue to make the voice of the private sector heard on the themes of financial support in Africa, the major structuring themes for African economies, and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Emphasis will also be laid on the business environment, sector-based development strategies, local transformation and industrialisation as well as on ways to improve competitiveness.

"FITA 2020 will also be the flagship event to connect Tunisian enterprises with pan-African and international donors to get funding and speed up their growth on the Continent," TABC considered.

In addition, the event will help identify new business opportunities with future and current partners and learn how to orient business strategy according to current economic trends.

Several themes will be addressed during the two days of the conference, notably "the role of insurance in the development of inter-African trade," "the impact of the digital transition on the African economy," "ECOWAS-COMESA: Exchanges with Tunisia and experience feedback" and "Economic integration and the role of the (AfCFTA)."