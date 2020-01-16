Malawi: Man Convicted for Sodomy, Fined K400 000 to Avoid Jail

16 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A 34-year-old man Benson Kamando has been fined by Mangochi magistrate's court to pay a fine of K400 000 or in default spend one year imprisonment for sodomy.

Mangochi Police Station prosecutor Efford Kamphonje told the court that in November 2019, Kamando asked a 14-year-old child to spend a night with him.

"At night, he undressed the child and had sex with him," he said in a statement.

Kamphonje said the man gave the child K500 to conceal the incident, but the victim revealed to his parents when he noticed that his health was deteriorating.

In court he pleaded guilty to the charge and he was convicted on his own plea.

He asked the court in mitigation to be lenient with him because he was a bread winner of his family.

In sentencing , First grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu ordered that the K400 00 fine should be given to the sodomised boy for him to pay for his medication.

The convict comes from Chongo village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikowi in Zomba District but he was resigning in T/A Mponda in Mangochi District.

