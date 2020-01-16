Zimbabwe: Commitment to Global Fund Welcome

16 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

ZIMBABWE's journey to once again become a responsible member of the international community is making good progress.

Evidence of this is shown by paying its obligations to international institutions.

Under the Second Republic, the country has shown commitment to pay its debts with institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Word Bank (WB) to attract new funding for its programmes.

It has enjoyed excellent relations with the African Development Bank (AfDB), which continues to fund critical programmes.

Yesterday, we reported that the Government was in the processing of depositing US$1 million which President Mnangagwa pledged to the Global Fund to Fight HIV and Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM).

Even though it is permissible to honour this pledge in tranches over the next three years, Zimbabwe opted to make a once-off payment, to send a clear message that it is a serious member of the Fund.

This responsible action will unlock over US$500 million to fight the three diseases for the next three years. HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and malaria are deadly diseases that have devastated most developing countries.

Zimbabwe, has however, shown strong leadership in fighting these diseases and is regarded as a role model.

What is even more commendable is that Zimbabwe is doing all this under difficult circumstances, where every cent counts.

It has set itself clear priorities in spending the little money that is available so that the lives of the people are improved.

As it pursues the path of productivity and growth, how it continues to prioritise will make a huge difference.

This is something that Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube is alive to.

