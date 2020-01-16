Zimbabwe: Family Robbed of R50k After Lobola Ceremony

Gwanda — A family here lost over R50 000 which was part of lobola they received after four masked armed robbers pounced on them a day after the payment of the bride price.

Deputy National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said the robbers hit the family on Sunday at around 3am in Bethel Village.

The armed gang, which is still at large, invaded two homesteads which family members were sleeping in.

On Saturday morning the family received R55 000 from their in-laws as lobola for its daughter. The woman's father took R47 500 to his homestead and gave his other relatives R7 500 which they shared among themselves, said the spokesman.

"At around 3am, a gang of four men who had their faces covered and were armed with a pistol, hammer and a log broke the door to the father's house and gained entry. They held a gun to his head and demanded cash and he surrendered a bag containing R47 500 and US$400. They also took four cellphones which belong to him and his wife."

Chief Supt Chishaka said the gang members that were travelling in an unidentified vehicle went to a nearby homestead where other family members were sleeping and ordered them to hand over their money. He said they took US$300, R3 110, $1 900 and three cellphones.

Chief Supt Chishaka said the gang punctured tyres of vehicles that were parked in the homestead and drove away in their vehicle which was parked about 200 metres away.

He said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.

He appealed to members of the public who might have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

"Investigations are underway and we have deployed our teams on the ground. We are appealing to anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police," he said.