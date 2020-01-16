Zimbabwe: Prosecutor Charged Over Bribe

15 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Heather Charema

Chegutu — Chegutu public prosecutor Allen Chifokoyo has been arraigned on charges of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly solicited for US$1 200 and $1 200 from a fugitive from justice who was seeking bail in an attempted murder case.

Chifokoyo (37) appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Mr Letwin Rwodzi, who remanded him to January 16 on $500 bail.

It is the State case that the crime occurred between April 1 and May 30, last year when Chifokoyo was working as a relief prosecutor in charge of Chegutu Magistrates' Court.

Chifokoyo allegedly solicited and received money from Kudakwashe Maphosa to secure him bail upon his appearance in court.

Maphosa was being sought by the police in Chegutu in connection with various cases, including attempted murder, when he allegedly approached Chifokoyo for assistance in securing bail on his initial appearance in court.

Chifokoyo allegedly demanded US$1 200 as "legal fees". During the same month, Maphosa met Chifokoyo at Gwenzi Night Club where he allegedly gave him the money before being assured that he would be granted bail. Chifokoyo advised Maphosa to surrender himself to the police. Upon surrendering himself to the police, Maphosa was taken to court and was remanded in custody. Maphosa's brother, Talkmore, informed Chifokoyo, who then allegedly asked for a "top up" of $1 200 which he was given at Total Service Station in Chegutu.

Maphosa was further remanded in custody. Talkmore reportedly proceeded to Chegutu Magistrates Court and confronted Chifokoyo, creating a scene over the money he had been paid to secure his brother's release. Chifokoyo allegedly confirmed receiving a bribe to his girlfriend, Amanda Mutasa, who recorded their telephone conversation. Karias Vakura, Maphosa's mother, also confronted Chifokoyo over the money and the conversation was also recorded. Of the money that was allegedly given to Chifokoyo, nothing was recovered.

Representing the State, chief law officer Mr Wisper Mabhaudhi asked Vakura to identify the voices in the audio, which she did.

The defence, led by Mr Mike Mutsvairo, said it was impossible to accept the audio as admissible evidence.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.