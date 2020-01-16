Zimbabwe: HIV Prevalence in Manicaland Declines

MANICALAND Province has made strides in the fight against HIV, amid indications the prevalence rate has declined compared to the national rate, a development attributed to awareness and access to treatment.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, National Aids Council director for monitoring and evaluation, Mr Amon Mpofu, confirmed the development.

"The prevalence rate for Manicaland is standing at 10,46 percent as compared to the national prevalence that is at 14 percent," he said.

"What we are seeing really is that the prevalence in Manicaland has gone down. It looks like Manicaland has the least prevalence nationwide."

Mr Mpofu said the development was a confirmation of the impact of NAC programmes aimed at fighting the spread of HIV/Aids in the province.

"We are really happy with this outcome," he said. "It is showing that most HIV/Aids programmes in Manicaland are having a positive impact. People who are HIV-positive are being put on treatment.

"We have also prevented people from dying from Aids, which really is a very positive outcome and as Zimbabweans we are very excited about it."

The province is not resting on its laurels.

"We are planning a lot of awareness campaigns, especially targeting key and vulnerable populations," said Mr Mpofu.