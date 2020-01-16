Malawi: 220 Dump DPP to Join MCP in Lower Shire

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has strengthened its support base in the Lower Shire. Districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa after gaining membership of some 220 who have defected from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The defectors include former DPP governor for Nsanje west, Elizabeth Moses and spoke on behalf of the group, saying they have lured into MCP because of its president Lazarus Chakwera and deputy Sidik Mia who hold key to transform Malawi.

She accused the DPP for not caring about people's suffering.

MCP national campaign director Moses Kunkuyu welcomed the new members, saying their joint of the party "speaks volume of the trust they have in MCP leadership."

Kunkuyu said the defectors have chosen to "forgo all the luxuries that are associated with belonging to a ruling party and joined MCP, the governing party in waiting."

The defections comes after other 117 DPP members switched to MCP in the same Lower Shire.